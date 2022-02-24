SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: How to widen the tax net

A strong and prosperous middle class is essential to a "successful economy and a cohesive society", given its purchasing power and contribution to the tax base, says the Organisation of Economic Co-operation & Development.

Yet, years after the globalisation of trade and liberalisation of markets boosted the growth of the middle class across emerging markets, financial and economic crises, and events such as Covid, have resulted in its steady erosion. This has been underscored by rising income and wealth inequality.

In SA, such socioeconomic hardship is not new. But Covid dealt the middle class a further blow, forcing many to change their expenditure patterns or turn to debt to make ends meet. At the same time, wealthier individuals experienced a faster recovery in jobs and income alike, and the lower end of the income-earning spectrum received some shelter in the form of government support efforts.

Data from the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at Wits University shows that consumption taxes — including VAT, fuel levies and trade and excise taxes — account for the largest source of revenue locally (see graph).

Then consider the contribution of the middle class to aggregate consumption, and the "bracket creep" that arises from an increase in income taxes without an increase in real income.

And factor in the extra costs middle-income earners incur — for education, medical aid, private security bills and above-inflation utility tariff increases — as a result of the gaps in services offered by the state.