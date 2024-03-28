EDITOR’S NOTE
MARC HASENFUSS: Signs of some hustling and bustling on the JSE at last
But what to do as Remgro plunges? Do you nibble? Do you watch from the sidelines?
28 March 2024 - 08:00
The last time I saw the redoubtable Remgro, the doyen of the JSE’s investment holding companies, plunge as alarmingly as now was during the 2008 financial crisis.
I remember wishing I had bought more on the dips, but as usual I probably had another stupid small-cap strategy playing out in the background...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.