These Maties are ready to join the space race
The Stellenbosch University spinout CubeSpace aims to transform the global satellite industry
25 April 2024 - 05:00
With a venture capital investment of R47m, a Stellenbosch University spinout that produces satellite control systems is ready to transform the global satellite industry.
CubeSpace co-founder and CEO Mike-Alec Kearney’s ambition is to have its products on every satellite “out there”. Already known for controlling 300 satellites and being endorsed by US space agency Nasa, the company aims to grow in the US and European markets, strengthening support for its worldwide client base. ..
