Special Reports SIN TAX: Going easy (kinda) on the sinners There's no getting around those excise duties — and vaping products will not be spared the taxman's reach

After so many years of regular excise duty increases, those indulging in habitual vices can pretty much bank on the budget putting another dent in their wallets. So if there was any consolation this week, the sin taxes were broadly in line with expectations — and inflation: that is, hikes of between 4.5% and 6.5% on alcohol and tobacco products.

It means, with immediate effect, that consumers will pay 11c more for a can of beer or cider, 17c more for a 750ml bottle of wine and R4.83 extra for a bottle of spirits. A packet of 20 cigarettes will cost an extra R1.03, pushing some premium brands close to R50 a pack. Pipe tobacco (25g) will cost an extra 37c and a 23g cigar will cost R6.77 more...