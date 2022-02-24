Special Reports LOCAL AUTHORITIES: Good money after bad Incompetent municipalities get another lifeline despite failure to account properly for funds they already have B L Premium

Last year’s local government elections shone the spotlight on the sorry state of many municipalities, where roads are riddled with potholes and the delivery of basic services such as electricity and water are erratic at best and nonexistent at worst.

Municipalities have been allocated R150.6bn in the 2022/2023 financial year. In the medium term, R28.9bn has been added to the local government equitable share, and R1.8bn in direct conditional grants...