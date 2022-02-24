STATE-OWNED ENTITIES: Turning off the money taps
Godongwana announced a harder line on SOEs, with no provision for additional funding outside of Eskom
24 February 2022 - 11:30
The government is focusing on structural reform to fix the problems with electricity supply, telecoms and transport logistics, because these hamper investment, growth, exports and the movement of goods, the National Treasury says.
This reform, which will include the sale of assets, is behind the government’s intention — evident in this year’s budget — to close the taps on state-owned entities (SOEs)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now