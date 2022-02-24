Special Reports STATE-OWNED ENTITIES: Turning off the money taps Godongwana announced a harder line on SOEs, with no provision for additional funding outside of Eskom B L Premium

The government is focusing on structural reform to fix the problems with electricity supply, telecoms and transport logistics, because these hamper investment, growth, exports and the movement of goods, the National Treasury says.

This reform, which will include the sale of assets, is behind the government’s intention — evident in this year’s budget — to close the taps on state-owned entities (SOEs)...