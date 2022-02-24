Special Reports SOCIAL GRANTS: A country leaning on welfare With unemployment at 46.6%, it’s no surprise millions rely on welfare. But will the state be able to end the Covid grant? B L Premium

Just under half of the SA population gets a grant from the government — a staggering figure that includes 10.5-million recipients of the Covid social relief of distress grant, which was introduced in 2020. The continuation of that R350 a month grant will add R44.4bn to the government’s spending in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Though this is a hefty top-up to the government’s social grant bill, by far the largest part of that bill continues to be the 18.4-million beneficiaries of other social grants — primarily old-age and child-support grants. It means that in all, spending on social grants in 2022/2023 will increase to an unprecedented R364.4bn, equivalent to 3.9% of GDP...