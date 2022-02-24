SOCIAL GRANTS: A country leaning on welfare
With unemployment at 46.6%, it’s no surprise millions rely on welfare. But will the state be able to end the Covid grant?
24 February 2022 - 11:30
Just under half of the SA population gets a grant from the government — a staggering figure that includes 10.5-million recipients of the Covid social relief of distress grant, which was introduced in 2020. The continuation of that R350 a month grant will add R44.4bn to the government’s spending in the 2022/2023 financial year.
Though this is a hefty top-up to the government’s social grant bill, by far the largest part of that bill continues to be the 18.4-million beneficiaries of other social grants — primarily old-age and child-support grants. It means that in all, spending on social grants in 2022/2023 will increase to an unprecedented R364.4bn, equivalent to 3.9% of GDP...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now