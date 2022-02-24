TRANSFER DUTY: Property tax boom
Transfer duty collections reached record levels last year but no further relief is offered to homebuyers
24 February 2022 - 11:30
The commodities price surge is not the only factor to have boosted tax revenues during the past year. The housing rebound has also delivered an unexpected windfall for the SA Revenue Service.
Transfer duty on property sales raised a record R9.5bn in the 2021/2022 tax year as thousands of South Africans bought houses, taking advantage of interest rates that are at their lowest levels in nearly 50 years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now