Special Reports TRANSFER DUTY: Property tax boom Transfer duty collections reached record levels last year but no further relief is offered to homebuyers B L Premium

The commodities price surge is not the only factor to have boosted tax revenues during the past year. The housing rebound has also delivered an unexpected windfall for the SA Revenue Service.

Transfer duty on property sales raised a record R9.5bn in the 2021/2022 tax year as thousands of South Africans bought houses, taking advantage of interest rates that are at their lowest levels in nearly 50 years...