Drones drop explosives near US bases in Iraq

Washington believes the attack was undertaken by Iran-backed militias

15 April 2021 - 13:12
Erbil — A drone dropped explosives near US forces stationed at Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, Kurdish officials said, with no immediate reports of casualties.

A separate rocket attack killed a Turkish soldier at a military base nearby, the Turkish defence ministry said.

It was the first known attack carried out by an unmanned aerial drone against US forces in Erbil, amid a steady stream of rocket attacks on bases hosting US forces and the embassy in Baghdad that Washington blames on Iran-backed militias.

The interior ministry of the autonomous Kurdistan regional government, based in Erbil, said in a statement that the drone was carrying TNT which it used to target the US forces. It said no-one was hurt in the attack.

A group that Western and some Iraqi officials say is aligned with Iran praised the attack, but did not explicitly claim it.

A barrage of rockets hit the same US-led military base in the Erbil International Airport vicinity in February, killing a non-American contractor working with the US military.

Shortly before Wednesday’s attack in Erbil, at least two rockets landed on and near a base to the west of the city that hosts Turkish forces, Iraqi security officials said. That attack killed a Turkish soldier, Ankara said.

A rocket hit a base belonging to an Iraqi Shi’ite Muslim militia group near that Turkish base a few hours later, a security official said, wounding at least one fighter. It was not immediately clear who had fired the rocket.

Turkey also has troops in Iraq both as part of a Nato contingent and a force that has attacked Kurdish separatist militants in the north.

The Iran-backed militias oppose both the presence of the US and Turkey and demand a full withdrawal of all foreign troops. The US has sometimes responded with air strikes against Iran-aligned militias including on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

An air strike ordered by former president Donald Trump that killed Iran’s top commander Qassem Soleimani in January 2020 sent the region to the brink of a full-scale conflict.

Reuters

Biden announces plan to pull troops from ‘US’s longest war’

President to fully withdraw forces from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks on US and Nato allies to follow
15 hours ago

Southern Africa’s freedom from terrorism is at stake in fight for Palma

Another victory for the jihadists in Mozambique could render counterterrorism measures futile
1 week ago

