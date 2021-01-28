World / Middle East

Lebanon protests turn violent as lockdown strains economy

One dead and scores of people were wounded when protesters tried to storm a government building

28 January 2021 - 19:21 Imad Creidi
A demonstrator gestures in Tripoli, Lebanon, January 28 2021. Picture: REUTERS/OMAR IBRAHIM
A demonstrator gestures in Tripoli, Lebanon, January 28 2021. Picture: REUTERS/OMAR IBRAHIM

Beirut  —  A man was killed in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry over a strict coronavirus lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy.

Omar Taybah was hit by a bullet overnight, according to a local hospital that treated him, a security source and residents. Dozens marched at his funeral later in the day.

Witnesses and local media said police fired live bullets overnight as protesters tried to storm the northern city's government building. Scores of people were wounded.

Security forces fired teargas and rubber bullets at protesters who hurled stones and Molotov cocktails, witnesses and police said.

The police did not respond to a question on whether they had fired live rounds and whether a protester was killed.

Reuters footage showed sparks hitting the ground, apparently from ricocheting bullets, with the sound of gunfire.

It was the third straight night of violence in one of Lebanon's poorest cities, after the government imposed a 24-hour nationwide curfew in January to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has killed more than 2,500. The curfew has since been extended to mid-February.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said the lockdown was necessary.

“People are tired. There's poverty, misery, lockdown and there's no work ... Our problem is the politicians,” said Samir Agha at the protest.

ICU wards full

Aid workers say the lockdown is piling extra hardship on the poor, now more than half the population, with little government aid. A currency crash has triggered fears of rising hunger.

Still, Lebanese leaders have yet to launch a rescue plan or enact reforms to unlock aid, prompting rebuke including from foreign donors.

Lebanon's security forces said rioters threw hand grenades, including at a patrol, injuring at least nine officers. They said they would respond with “full severity and decisiveness”.

Human Rights Watch called for an investigation into Thursday's death. “The government neglected the needs of Tripoli's people and used brute force  ... when they demanded a better life,” researcher Aya Majzoub said.

The Red Cross said it took 35 people to hospitals, which are struggling with some of the region's highest Covid-19 infection levels.

Lebanon's financial meltdown, it worst crisis since the 1975/1990 civil war, erupted in 2019, sparking protests across the country against leaders who oversaw decades of state graft.

Reuters

Iran approves Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Iran hopes to begin purchases and start joint production soon
World
2 days ago

Egypt and Qatar agree to renew diplomatic ties and end rift

Several allies of Saudi Arabia are  re-establishing relations with Qatar under an Arab deal to end a long-running dispute
World
1 week ago

Rouhani welcomes exit of ‘tyrant’ Trump and looks to Biden to return to nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Trump's 'maximum pressure' policy failed, but Biden's choice for secretary of state expects no rush back to ...
World
1 week ago

UN warns of worst famine in 40 years in Yemen due to US policy shift

UN officials warn US designation of Houthis as foreign terrorist group will block food and other aid
World
2 weeks ago

Kuwaiti cabinet resigns after a month of political turmoil

The fresh turmoil comes at a critical moment for an economy reeling from lower oil prices, the coronavirus pandemic and stalled reforms
World
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Italy’s government in crisis after Matteo Renzi’s ...
World / Europe
2.
WATCH: Where SA fits into the great reset
World
3.
Vladimir Putin tells the WEF the world risks ...
World
4.
Seoul accepts it will have to live with a low ...
World / Asia
5.
Covid-19 paralyses Zimbabwe’s government as ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Lebanese leader Hassan Diab and former ministers charged over Beirut port blast

World / Middle East

Lebanon’s Saad Hariri returns to power a year after protests

World / Middle East

Hezbollah arms depot explodes in south Lebanon, source says

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.