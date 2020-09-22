World / Middle East

Hezbollah arms depot explodes in south Lebanon, source says

Security sources say there have been several injuries, without giving figures

22 September 2020 - 15:58 Ellen Francis and Tom Perry
People and members of the Lebanese army gather near the site of an explosion in the village of Ain Qana in southern Lebanon September 22 2020. REUTERS/STRINGER
Beirut — An arms depot of the Iran-backed Shi’ite Muslim group Hezbollah exploded in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, a security source said, injuring several people and sending a new shockwave across a nation grappling with a deep crisis.

The security source said the blast in the arms depot was caused by a “technical error”.

The blast sent a huge column of black smoke into the sky and rocked the village of Ain Qana, in the south of the country, a political stronghold of the heavily armed and politically powerful group that has fought wars with neighbouring Israel.

Another security source said Hezbollah had set up a security cordon around the site of the blast, about 50km south of Beirut.

The blast stirs new worries in Lebanon, a nation grappling with its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war and still reeling from a devastating explosion at Beirut port that ripped through the capital on August 4, killing at least 190 people.

There was no immediate statement from Hezbollah. Security sources said there were several injuries without giving figures.

Footage from the area broadcast by Al-Jadeed showed men walking over scorched ground littered with debris. Damage was shown in an adjacent house where the floor was covered in glass and what appeared to be a pool of blood.

At least one fire was still burning in the location, the footage showed.

Reuters

Macron tells Lebanese leaders to implement changes or face sanctions

French President Emmanuel Macron says political leaders have agreed to form a government of experts in the next two weeks
World
2 weeks ago

Lebanon names new prime minister under pressure from France

Mustapha Adib wants an immediate start to reforms and an agreement with the IMF
World
3 weeks ago

Hezbollah member found guilty of Hariri assassination

Judges say in verdict Salim Jamil Ayyash, who was tried in absentia, was a Hezbollah member but found no evidence its leadership or Syria ordered ...
World
1 month ago

