Iran summons envoy over joint US-Poland Mideast summit in Warsaw

Dubai — Iran’s foreign ministry summoned a senior Polish diplomat to protest at Poland’s jointly hosting a global summit with the US focused on the Middle East, particularly Iran, state news agency Irna reported on Sunday.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Friday the summit, to be held in Warsaw on February 13 and 14, will focus on stability and security in the Middle East, including on the “important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilising influence”.

An Iranian foreign ministry official told Poland’s charge d’affaires in Tehran that Iran sees the decision to host the meeting as a “hostile act against Iran” and warned that Tehran could reciprocate, Irna said.

“Poland’s charge d’affaires provided explanations about the conference and said it was not anti-Iran,” the agency said.