Iran summons envoy over joint US-Poland Mideast summit in Warsaw

13 January 2019 - 20:22 Agency Staff
Picture: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Dubai — Iran’s foreign ministry summoned a senior Polish diplomat to protest at Poland’s jointly hosting a global summit with the US focused on the Middle East, particularly Iran, state news agency Irna reported on Sunday.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Friday the summit, to be held in Warsaw on February 13 and 14, will focus on stability and security in the Middle East, including on the “important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilising influence”.

An Iranian foreign ministry official told Poland’s charge d’affaires in Tehran that Iran sees the decision to host the meeting as a “hostile act against Iran” and warned that Tehran could reciprocate, Irna said.

“Poland’s charge d’affaires provided explanations about the conference and said it was not anti-Iran,” the agency said.

The Polish foreign ministry could not be reached for comment.

Relations between Tehran and Washington are highly fraught following the decision in May by President Donald Trump to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and to reimpose sanctions, including on Iran’s vital oil sector.

On Friday, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticised Poland for hosting the meeting and wrote on Twitter: “Polish Govt can’t wash the shame: while Iran saved Poles in WWII, it now hosts desperate anti-Iran circus.”

Zarif was referring to Iran hosting more than 100,000 Polish refugees during World War 2.

Vice-president Eshaq Jahangiri said the summit is being held because US sanctions have failed to bring Iran to its knees.

“Americans thought pressures would break down our economy. They wanted to bring our oil exports to zero but failed. Now they’ve decided to hold an anti-Iran conference in Europe,” the semi-official news agency Fars quoted Jahangiri as saying.

Meanwhile, a cultural official said a planned Polish Film Week in Iran will be cancelled if the summit plans are not dropped.

“Iranians have hosted various nations and ethnic groups with open arms, especially the Poles,” Hossein Entezami, head of the Cinema Organisation of Iran, said on Twitter. “In order to protect the honour of Iran and Iranians, the holding of the Polish Film Week will depend on Warsaw’s appropriate behaviour.”

Reuters

