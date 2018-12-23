World / Middle East

US envoy in fight against Islamic State quits after Syria pullout

Trump announced on Wednesday that Washington would withdraw the roughly 2,000 US troops in Syria

23 December 2018 - 10:36 Lesley Wroughton
Smoke rises after an air strike at the positions of Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. Picture: REUTERS
Smoke rises after an air strike at the positions of Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. Picture: REUTERS

A top US envoy leading a global coalition fighting Islamic State has quit over President Donald Trump's decision this week to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Brett McGurk, US special presidential envoy for the global coalition to defeat the militant group, submitted his resignation effective December 31 to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, a State Department official said.

In an abrupt policy shift, Trump announced on Wednesday that Washington would withdraw the roughly 2,000 US troops in Syria, upending a pillar of American policy in the Middle East and alarming US allies.

The decision was followed on Thursday by the surprise departure of US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, who in a resignation letter to Trump laid bare the growing divide between the two over foreign policy.

McGurk, who was slated to leave his post in February 2019, objected to Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from Syria, a person familiar with the matter said, and added that Mattis' departure had a "significant impact" on McGurk's resignation.

Trump, for his part, tweeted late Saturday that McGurk had simply moved up the date of his resignation and added: "Grandstander?"

"The Fake News is making such a big deal about this nothing event!" he said on Twitter.

A senior administration official referred to McGurk as "an architect of Obama's failed Iran deal." Trump earlier this year abandoned a 2015 landmark deal former President Barack Obama reached with Iran to curb its nuclear program.

McGurk was appointed by Obama in 2015 and has been instrumental in shaping Washington's policy in northern Syria, particularly its backing of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militia that have been fighting Islamic State with US support for three years.

The US allied forces have won significant victories against the Sunni jihadi group in northern Syria, retaking key cities such as Raqqa, once deemed the capital of its self-declared caliphate. But McGurk, along with other US government agencies, believed the fight against the militant group was hardly over.

"It would be reckless if we were just to say, well, the physical caliphate is defeated, so we can just leave now," McGurk told reporters in a December 11 briefing at the State Department. "Nobody is declaring a mission accomplished."

By contrast, Trump has claimed victory against Islamic State and considers the mission in Syria over given the group's territorial losses. "Now ISIS is largely defeated and other local countries, including Turkey, should be able to easily take care of whatever remains," Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Trump's declaration of triumph has alarmed key NATO allies such as France and Germany, who said the change of course on Syria risks damaging the fight against Islamic State, which has now been squeezed to a sliver of Syrian territory. 

Reuters

Defence secretary Jim Mattis resigns after clashing with Donald Trump on policy

In a letter, Mattis implicitly criticised Trump for failing to value the US's closest allies, who fought alongside the US
World
2 days ago

2019 might be rough for Vladimir Putin, as young Russians rebel

Given Russia’s inefficient, corruption-ridden economy and a population that’s likely to refuse to tighten belts any further, Putin can’t feel ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Turkey's Erdogan vows to 'remove' Kurd militia east of Euphrates

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday vowed Turkey would remove a Kurdish militia viewed as terrorists by Ankara from northern Syria if the US ...
World
6 days ago

Iran confirms missile test amid western criticism

US calls on Security Council to condemn the December 1 launch, but Tehran says the missiles are for defensive and deterrent purposes only
World
12 days ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe's economic crisis wipes out Christmas ...
World / Africa
2.
Volcano-triggered tsunami kills at least 62 in ...
World / Asia
3.
US envoy in fight against Islamic State quits ...
World / Middle East
4.
Partial US government shutdown over border wall ...
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.