Trump’s move puts Iranians hopeful of reform on the back foot

The leading conservative daily newspaper in Iran, Kayhaan, railed against Rouhani for not abandoning what’s left of the nuclear agreement, which still has the support of European countries. Iran should trash it and end western interference, it said.

"Iranian hard-liners couldn’t have wished for a better ally than the Trump administration," said Ali Vaez, Iran director at the International Crisis Group in Washington. "The system still needs Rouhani and his team of economic technocrats and smiling diplomats to keep the country afloat. But it will make sure that the end of their term marks the end of their political careers."

Rouhani won power in 2013 by promising to plug Iran back into the global economy. The accord to limit Iran’s nuclear capabilities in return for rapprochement with the West was a landmark breakthrough. Implemented in January 2016 to cheering crowds in Tehran, it showed he had confronted the conservatives and gained the approval of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

He was re-elected last year with an enhanced majority, but his landmark initiative was already unraveling after failing to deliver the economic dividend the government promised and opposing factions were rounding on him. Frustrations spilled over into unrest in December and January.

"The reformists have lost credibility — period," said Fouad Izadi, an associate professor at the faculty of world studies at Tehran University and a critic of the nuclear deal. "Rouhani was pushing for the agreement the hardest. There’s now going to be a paradigm shift in terms of how he conducts foreign policy."

Already there have been signs of Rouhani being drawn into open battles with elements of Iran’s state that oppose his policies. A week ago, he rebuked a decision by the judiciary to ban the popular messaging app Telegram saying that such decisions should be made with "the real owners of the country, the people". Judicial authorities have pushed ahead with the ban anyway.

As for the nuclear accord, Rouhani warned of consequences for the US that would lead to "historic regret". He also said, though, that Iran will keep complying with the deal with the five remaining participants — the UK, France, Germany, China and Russia.

Key now is what the Europeans do to salvage it, said Shahnaz Ramaram, a reformist member of the city council in the conservative stronghold of Mashhad, a city in north-eastern Iran. "It helps weaken the reformists and moderates, but, of course, only if the Europeans fail in their ability to preserve the nuclear deal."

