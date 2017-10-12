World / Middle East

Ceasefire reached for Syrian rebel-held area

12 October 2017 - 14:03 Omar Fahmy and Arwa Gaballa
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Cairo/Beirut — A ceasefire deal for a Syrian rebel-held pocket south of Damascus was reached on Thursday, brokered by Egypt and Russia, Egyptian state media said.

The ceasefire, which includes the Jaish al-Islam rebel faction, went into effect at midday on Thursday (10am GMT), Egypt’s state TV reported.

Rebels hold a small pocket of territory south of Damascus, bordered on the west by an enclave held by Islamic State.

Backed by Russia, Iran and Shi’ite militias, the Syrian government has pushed rebels back across Syria over the past year, shoring up its rule over the main urban centres.

A string of ceasefire deals in recent months has eased the fighting in western Syria, including a truce in the southwest brokered by Russia and the US

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Kenya bans protests in cities amid election ...
World / Africa
2.
Brexit negotiations deadlocked on UK’s exit bill
World / Europe
3.
Ceasefire reached for Syrian rebel-held area
World / Middle East
4.
The next DRC election will not happen before 2019
World / Africa

Related Articles

SEYED HOSSEIN MOUSAVIAN: Iran and the great misunderstanding
World

Iran keeping ‘all options’ open if Trump declares Revolutionary Guards to be ...
World / Americas

More than 2-million people have fled violence and persecution in 2017
World

Syria’s deadliest month of war
World / Middle East

US-backed Syrian fighters reclaim 90% of Raqa from IS
World / Asia

Jihadist ‘safe-zone’ offensive ends months of calm in Syria
World / Middle East

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.