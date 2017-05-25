US raises air power in Afghanistan as Trump troop decision nears

Kabul — US fighter jets dropped more weapons on Afghanistan in April than in any other single month since 2012, according to new statistics, as military officials press US President Donald Trump to send thousands more troops to the country.

The US Air Force unleashed 460 bombs, missiles, or other ordnance last month in Afghanistan, more than double the 203 weapons dropped in March and more than seven times the quantity deployed in April last year.

Trump has yet to announce a decision on proposals from his top military advisers calling for the US and its coalition allies to send 3,000 to 5,000 more troops to Afghanistan. About 8,400 US and 6,500 coalition troops are deployed, mostly to train and support Afghan forces.

The additional troops could also be used to ramp-up air support, which has often been seen as decisive in preventing the total collapse of some Afghan defensive positions and relies on trained air controllers on the ground.

The last time more weapons were dropped in a single month was August 2012, when nearly 80,000 US troops were battling the Taliban and two years before former president Barack Obama declared an end to the combat mission in Afghanistan.