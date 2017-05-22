Iran must never have nuclear weapons, says Trump
Jerusalem — US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran must immediately stop its financial and military support for “terrorists and militias” and he reiterated that it should never be permitted to possess atomic arms.
“Most importantly, the United States and Israel can declare with one voice that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon — never, ever — and must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias, and it must cease immediately,” Trump said in public remarks at a meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.
The US brands Iran a “state sponsor of terrorism”.
It says Tehran’s support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war, Houthi rebels in Yemen’s civil war and the Hezbollah Shiite political party and militia in Lebanon have helped destabilise the Middle East.
Trump flew to Israel from Riyadh earlier in the day, on the second leg of his first overseas trip since entering office in January.
In his speech at Rivlin’s official residence, Trump said he was deeply encouraged by his conversations with Muslim world leaders in Saudi Arabia.
“Many expressed their resolve to help end terrorism and the spread of radicalisation. Many Muslim nations have already taken steps to begin following through on this commitment,” he said.
“There is a growing realisation among your Arab neighbours that they have common cause with you in the threat posed by Iran,” Trump told Rivlin.
Direct flight
Trump’s direct flight from Saudi Arabia to Israel — two nations that have historically been sworn enemies — was a first for Air Force One.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump was prepared to invest his personal efforts into Middle East peace if Israeli and Palestinian leaders were ready to be serious about engaging in the process.
Tillerson, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, said a three-way meeting between US, Israeli and Palestinian leaders was for a “later date” rather than on this trip.
Speculation of a direct flight by Trump into Israel from the Saudi capital had swirled for weeks.
The Ha’aretz newspaper noted that two past sitting US presidents — Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton — had previously flown from Syria into Israel, but none had made the flight directly from Saudi Arabia.
On the eve of Trump’s departure, it was unclear whether the flight would indeed proceed without any stops — although the president’s schedule shows such a route, lasting slightly under three hours.
While there may have been similar flights in the past by US diplomats conducted below the radar, a very public direct flight could cross an important threshold with implications for the region’s politics and economics.
In recent years, the fear of an ascendant Iran has begun to chip away at differences between Arab countries and Israel over the Palestinians.
Trade and collaboration in technology and intelligence are flourishing between Israel and a host of Arab states.
Still, those contacts are largely kept quiet, and travel connections are limited. There are not many direct flights into Tel Aviv from the Mideast region; Jordan’s proximity and warmer relations with Israel allow a way in.
‘Iranophobia’
Iran, meanwhile, accused the US of selling arms to “dangerous terrorists” in the Middle East and of spreading “Iranophobia” to encourage Arab states to purchase arms, state TV reported.
“Once again, by his repetitive and baseless claims about Iran, the American president ... tried to encourage the countries of the region to purchase more arms by spreading Iranophobia,” foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram Qassemi said, a day after Trump ended a visit to Tehran’s arch-foe Saudi Arabia where arms deals worth almost $110bn were signed.
Sending a tough message to Tehran shortly after pragmatist Hassan Rouhani was re-elected president, Trump had urged Arab and Islamic leaders to unite to defeat Islamist militants, and said Iran had for decades “fuelled the fires of sectarian conflict and terrors”.
Qassemi said Washington was “reinvigorating terrorists in the region by its hostile policies” and “should stop selling arms to dangerous terrorists”.
He said the US and its allies “should know that Iran is a democratic, stable and powerful country” and that it promoted “peace, good neighbourliness, and the creation of a world opposed to violence and extremism”.
Reuters and Bloomberg
