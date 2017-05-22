Iran must never have nuclear weapons, says Trump

Jerusalem — US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran must immediately stop its financial and military support for “terrorists and militias” and he reiterated that it should never be permitted to possess atomic arms.

“Most importantly, the United States and Israel can declare with one voice that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon — never, ever — and must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias, and it must cease immediately,” Trump said in public remarks at a meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

The US brands Iran a “state sponsor of terrorism”.

It says Tehran’s support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war, Houthi rebels in Yemen’s civil war and the Hezbollah Shiite political party and militia in Lebanon have helped destabilise the Middle East.