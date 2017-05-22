Recent Trump-Xi deal opens way for China to buy US gas

Gas is poised to play a larger role in US-China trade relations as the Trump administration works to trim a trade deficit and as the world’s largest energy consumer seeks to boost the share of natural gas in its energy mix and lower prices that were the world’s highest in 2016.

While the trade deal announced on May 11 does not appear to alter access for Chinese companies to US gas cargoes, it welcomes China to receive shipments and engage in long-term contracts. That may be able to ease concerns in China that involvement in the US LNG industry would be met with wariness.

‘That fear’

"There’s never been anything formally that said there are restrictions on Chinese buyers," Shanks said. "But there’s always been that fear."

US supplies accounted for almost 7% of China’s LNG imports in March, customs data show. But these cargoes were supplied to end-users through intermediaries or spot deals since China currently has no long-term contracts to directly buy US gas.

Longer supply contracts, which can run more than 20 years, traditionally help underpin the financing of export projects by providing lenders with confidence the developments will have stable customers. They also strengthen the relationship between the buyer and the plant operator or gas producer, opening the door to investing directly in the export plants.

China National Petroleum chairman Wang Yilin said earlier in May that the country’s biggest oil and gas company wanted to import more US supplies and would consider participating in projects. Sinopec’s trading unit, Unipec, was considering the US, among other producers, for possible long-term LNG contracts for supply starting around 2022, Chen said on Wednesday at the CWC China LNG and Gas International Summit and Exhibition.

Trading cargoes

China International United Petroleum and Chemicals Company, as Unipec is officially known, may use the cargoes for both domestic demand as well as for its trading book. The company resold about 20% of its 10-million tonnes of annual supply in 2016 to Europe, the Middle East and Mexico, Chen said.

ENN Energy Holdings, one of the country’s biggest gas distributors and a budding LNG importer, was considering US supplies if it offered acceptable price and flexibility, vice-president Ma Shenyuan said at the same event in Beijing.

"US gas will be the cheapest of all because they have abundant supply" and the Trump-Xi trade agreement was encouraging LNG shipments between the two countries, Zhu Xingshan, a senior director in the planning department of CNPC, said in Beijing last week. "Thus we should increase imports of US LNG."

Most of China’s long-term LNG supply contracts price shipments as a ratio to oil, with one Qatari deal struck in 2008 pricing it at as much as 16.3% the cost of crude, according to data compiled by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. US LNG exports are priced off benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana.