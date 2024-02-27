World / Europe

Brazil partners with largest climate finance alliance

Government to act with urgency on reforesting the Amazon rainforest

27 February 2024 - 11:54
by Jake Spring and Simon Jessop
An aerial view of the deforestation and the destruction of habitats in Amazon. Picture: JUANCHO TORRES/ANADOLU AGENCY via GETTY IMAGES
Sao Paulo/London — Brazil on February 27 2024 announced it would partner with the world’s biggest financial climate coalition to turbocharge funding for clean energy and efforts to restore nature, such as reforesting the Amazon rainforest.

Brazilian development bank BNDES will partner with the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) — a global coalition of asset managers, banks and insurance firms — to mobilise public and private financing.

The tie-up echoes some existing initiatives to help countries, such as a $20bn programme in Indonesia to phase out coal, although Brazil’s announcement does not come with the multibillion-dollar investment commitments.

BNDES president Aloizio Mercadante declined to give a value of the expected investment or a timeline for its launch, but told reporters that the government would act with “urgency”.

Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 16 2022. Picture: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS
The announcement comes amid President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s bid over the next two years to take a central role in leading global climate efforts by hosting the Group of 20 (G20) largest economic powers in 2024 and the United Nations COP30 climate summit in 2025.

GFANZ co-chair Mark Carney, a former Bank of England governor, likened the programme to a “more comprehensive” version of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) financing efforts to phase out coal in Vietnam, Indonesia and SA. JETP is backed by the US and other wealthy nations with public and private financing, including multilateral development banks.

“This is just much more comprehensive across the whole economy as opposed to just energy and it’s moving forward as opposed to dealing with stranded assets,” Carney said on the sidelines of a green finance event in Sao Paulo.

Carney and Mercadante said the investment platform would be used to expand Brazil’s already vast renewable energy sector and projects such as the Arc of Reforestation that aims to restore 60,000 square kilometres of degraded or destroyed Amazon rainforest.

Reuters

EMILE MYBURGH: Preserve the Amazon and save our climate

Giant equatorial rainforest sends moisture into atmosphere, from where it rains down all over the world
Opinion
1 month ago

Miners a resurgent threat to indigenous Yanomami in Brazil

Many are dying of disease, malnutrition and violence as their lives are disrupted by mining activities
World
1 month ago

The Cerrado: Brazil’s forgotten biome in the fight against climate change

‘Upside-down forest’ is the world’s most biodiverse savanna and its carbon-storing root systems feed watershed basins in most of South America
World
1 month ago

Ecuador’s Siekopai group to return home to Amazon after 80 years

Ecuador is expected to issue a land title to the Indigenous group by April for over 42,000ha of land, with a public apology for violating their rights
World
1 month ago

‘Narco-deforestation’ in focus at Amazon summit

Criminal outfits are increasingly laundering drug money through illegal land speculation, logging and mining
World
6 months ago

Global conservation groups push for ‘nature positive’ to reverse biodiversity loss

The ‘nature positive’ aims to be biodiversity’s net zero, but critics say it is too vague
World
4 months ago

BIG READ: Overheating planet needs extreme climate solutions

Humans are losing the race against heat
Life
6 months ago

Brazil’s best chance of saving the Amazon could be ‘bio-economy’

Soy and cattle expansion a big driver of Amazon deforestation
World
10 months ago
