Russia says it cannot coexist with ‘the regime’ in Ukraine

Moscow — Russia cannot coexist with the current “regime” in Kyiv but Moscow can resist the might of Nato for as long as it needs to fully demilitarise Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said on Tuesday.
President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, triggering a major European land war and the most serious confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War.
Including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, Russia now controls 17.5% of Ukraine’s internationally recognised territory. A Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed to make any significant gains in 2023 against Russian forces.
“The current regime [in Kyiv] is absolutely toxic, we do not see any options for coexistence with it at the moment,” Russian ambassador-at-large Rodion Miroshnik told reporters in Moscow. His post was created to collect evidence about alleged Ukrainian crimes against civilians.
Miroshnik said Ukraine had carried out crimes against civilians and had breached human rights while Nato had supplied forbidden weapons to Ukraine. The West and Ukraine accuse Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, a charge that Moscow denies.
Miroshnik said Russia could resist the US-led Nato military alliance as long as is needed to defeat Ukrainian forces in what Moscow calls a “special military operation” (SMO), adding that the West will eventually lose interest and the current authorities in Kyiv will collapse.
“As soon as the danger is liquidated, this can be considered to be the achievement of the SMO’s goals,” Miroshnik said. “We can resist Nato just as much as we need to fulfil the tasks that the president has formulated.”
President Vladimir Putin presents the war as part of a much broader struggle with the US, which the Kremlin elite says aims to cleave Russia apart, grab its vast natural resources and then turn to settling scores with China.
However, the West casts Putin as a war criminal and a dictator waging an imperial-style land grab that has weakened Russia, forged a stronger sense of statehood in Ukraine and revived the Nato alliance by giving it a mission.
Russia says it cannot coexist with ‘the regime’ in Ukraine
The West will eventually lose interest in helping Kiev, says Moscow’s war crimes envoy
Moscow — Russia cannot coexist with the current “regime” in Kyiv but Moscow can resist the might of Nato for as long as it needs to fully demilitarise Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said on Tuesday.
President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, triggering a major European land war and the most serious confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War.
Including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, Russia now controls 17.5% of Ukraine’s internationally recognised territory. A Ukrainian counteroffensive has failed to make any significant gains in 2023 against Russian forces.
“The current regime [in Kyiv] is absolutely toxic, we do not see any options for coexistence with it at the moment,” Russian ambassador-at-large Rodion Miroshnik told reporters in Moscow. His post was created to collect evidence about alleged Ukrainian crimes against civilians.
Miroshnik said Ukraine had carried out crimes against civilians and had breached human rights while Nato had supplied forbidden weapons to Ukraine. The West and Ukraine accuse Russia of war crimes in Ukraine, a charge that Moscow denies.
Miroshnik said Russia could resist the US-led Nato military alliance as long as is needed to defeat Ukrainian forces in what Moscow calls a “special military operation” (SMO), adding that the West will eventually lose interest and the current authorities in Kyiv will collapse.
“As soon as the danger is liquidated, this can be considered to be the achievement of the SMO’s goals,” Miroshnik said. “We can resist Nato just as much as we need to fulfil the tasks that the president has formulated.”
President Vladimir Putin presents the war as part of a much broader struggle with the US, which the Kremlin elite says aims to cleave Russia apart, grab its vast natural resources and then turn to settling scores with China.
However, the West casts Putin as a war criminal and a dictator waging an imperial-style land grab that has weakened Russia, forged a stronger sense of statehood in Ukraine and revived the Nato alliance by giving it a mission.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv for second night
Argentina’s Brics membership unlikely, says Milei ally
US defence chief visits Kyiv amid questions over aid to Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.