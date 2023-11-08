World / Europe

EU focuses on Russian diamond ban in latest sanctions package

Bloc to press ahead with further penalties, covering about 1,800 individuals and entities, after receiving G7 go-ahead

08 November 2023 - 18:54
by Jan Strupczewski and Julia Payne
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
An employee sorts rough diamonds at a sorting centre in Moscow, Russia. File photo: REUTERS
An employee sorts rough diamonds at a sorting centre in Moscow, Russia. File photo: REUTERS

EU countries will start debating a proposal next week for a 12th package of sanctions on Russia that will focus on a ban of Russian diamonds, EU diplomats and an EU official said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, EU countries have already applied 11 packages of sanctions against the Kremlin to diminish its ability to finance the war. The measures span sectors and include about 1,800 individuals and entities.

But so far, the EU hasn’t sanctioned Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa, even though major Western jewellers are already boycotting stones from Russia.

The EU’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell told the Financial Times on Wednesday that the bloc received the go-ahead for diamonds from the G7 the US, Canada, Britain, Japan, France, Germany and Italy — at meeting of the group’s foreign ministers in Japan.

EU diplomats said the 27-nation bloc had been waiting for a G7 green light to move ahead with the diamond ban. An EU official said the timing for a European Commission proposal for the package, that would then be debated by the EU’s 27 governments, was “early next week”.

“The plan is that the commission adopts the package in the coming days. Then it’ll be for council to adopt,” one EU official said, adding the discussions among governments would start next week.

The G7 has been debating various proposals since September on how best to track the Russian gems so as to block imports. An official G7 announcement, expected since last month, has been held up by a debate over whether to make a political announcement before the technical details were fully hashed out.

The proposal, drawn up by Belgium at the EU’s request, is expected to be mirrored closely in the commission’s sanctions draft proposal, one of the diplomats said.

Poland pushed for bans on diamonds and liquefied petroleum gas in September, while Estonia has asked for liquefied natural gas to be included too, though there is little appetite in the EU to make new waves in the volatile gas market.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said the bloc would look at banning Russian diamonds, freezing assets and imposing travel restrictions on a further 100 people, and at tightening the implementation of the G7’s $60/barrel price cap on Russian oil

Reuters

Chechnya’s Kadyrov says former Wagner fighters are training with his forces

Kadyrov announces on Telegram former mercenaries are undergoing 'intensive training with  Akhmat special forces'
World
1 day ago

Russia launches wave of drone strikes on Odesa

Overnight attack of drones and missiles on Black Sea port  injures at least eight people and damages Odesa's National Art Museum
World
1 day ago

Russia withdraws from post-Cold War treaty

Moscow says 1990 agreement on forces in Europe has ‘lost touch with reality’
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EU focuses on Russian diamond ban in latest ...
World / Europe
2.
Warmest year in 125,000 years awaits as ...
World
3.
Democrats notch up big wins in US elections
World / Americas
4.
Somalia’s ‘worst floods in decades’ kill 29, ...
World / Africa
5.
Woman dies in Bangladesh protest for better pay, ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Jewellers keen to distance themselves from Russia’s lucrative diamond trade

World

Ukraine holds peace formula talks in Malta without Russia

World / Europe

Most EU leaders back granting Ukraine more financial aid

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.