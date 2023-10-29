Ukraine holds peace formula talks in Malta without Russia

Delegates attend the weekend meeting organised by Ukraine to discuss its peace formula for ending the war with Russia, being held behind closed doors in an unnamed hotel in St Julian’s, Malta, on Saturday. Picture: MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS AND TRADE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Valletta — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged a gathering of more than 60 national security advisers on Saturday to make a global model out of his 10-point formula for peace with Russia.
The meeting, which was held behind closed doors in neutral Malta, will help gauge Ukraine and the West’s ability to drum up continued and broader support as the conflict in Israel dominates headlines, moving the focus from Kyiv.
Without Russia, which criticised Malta for hosting the talks after smaller ones in 2023 in Jeddah and in Copenhagen, Zelensky said he longs for a day when human history “is the history of peace only”.
In an address, shared on YouTube in English, he said that international law and the UN Charter spell out this aspiration. “But does the UN Charter work?
“Here, in Ukraine and in the Middle East and in African countries, the answer to this question is the cries of mothers burying their sons and daughters killed in wars, and the despair of children orphaned by wars.
“We can and must give a different answer. The world has seen too much blood.”
His 10-point peace plan includes calls for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, withdrawal of Russian troops, protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety and the release of all prisoners.
Officials said they hope for the outcome of the weekend’s gathering, partly in person, partly virtual, to be an agreement to hold a global peace summit later in 2023.
Malta’s foreign minister, Ian Borg, said his country will continue to show its support to efforts for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
“Despite being a neutral country, we cannot not condemn the injustices, atrocities and abuse of power in the region. We remain at the forefront of condemning this aggression,” said Borg.
No official list of delegates to the talks was issued, but officials said they included representatives of European, South American, Arab, African and Asian countries. Zelensky said in his nightly address to the Ukrainian people that 66 states were represented.
An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said China, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates did not attend, unlike the August 5 meeting in Jeddah. Notable additions included Armenia, the Holy See and Mexico. Simon Mordue of the European Council and Bjorn Seibert of the European Commission represented the EU, the official said.
“Holding the meeting now and with an increasing global representation proves that restoration of just peace is important beyond Ukraine,” the official said, noting the importance of the timing, with Middle East violence escalating.
Co-chairs Ukraine and Malta issued a joint statement referring to the participants’ commitment to a just and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and recalling the important work of the working groups focused on nuclear safety, humanitarian issues, and energy and food security, said the official.
The parties will take necessary preparatory steps for a possible peace summit in future with no exact date yet fixed, the official said.
