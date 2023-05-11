World / Europe

Shooting at German Mercedes plant leaves one dead, another injured

A suspect has been arrested after shots were fired on the factory premises in Sindelfingen, authorities said

11 May 2023
Berlin — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Mercedes-Benz plant in southwestern Germany on Thursday, authorities said, adding that one suspect had been detained.

“This morning, shots were fired on the factory premises in Sindelfingen,” a spokesperson for the Stuttgart prosecutor said. “Two people were injured, one of whom has since died.”

Investigators are working on the assumption that this was the act of a single perpetrator and that no individuals outside the factory were involved, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police and emergency responders remained at the scene.

Police confirmed on Twitter that one person had died and another was severely injured. They were not immediately available for further comment.

Mercedes-Benz produces its flagship S-class luxury sedan at the location in Sindelfingen, located about 17km southwest of Stuttgart. About 35,000 people are employed at the site, according to the company.

Mercedes confirmed an incident has taken place at the plant and that it is in touch with the authorities, without elaborating.

“We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first,” the company said.

In 2012, a shooting at a factory site for technology firm 3M in the western German town of Hilden left one dead and four injured. 

Reuters

