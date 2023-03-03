World / Europe

Ukraine holds on as Russian forces close in on Bakhmut

Taking the city will be a step towards Russia seizing the rest of the industrial region known as the Donbas

03 March 2023 - 09:21 Leonardo Bennasatto and Lisi Niesner
Yelena Vyacheslavskaya and her daughter, Kira, evacuated from Bakhmut district in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, attend a meeting in the Donetsk Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on March 2 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO
Yelena Vyacheslavskaya and her daughter, Kira, evacuated from Bakhmut district in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, attend a meeting in the Donetsk Region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on March 2 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Chasiv Yar — Ukrainian forces clinging to the eastern city of Bakhmut dug new trenches in an attempt to hold back Russian attackers, as the US said new military aid for Ukraine would be discussed at a meeting with Germany’s leader on Friday.

Russian forces have been attacking Bakhmut in Donetsk province for months, sometimes in waves and the site has become one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

“Fighting is going on in Bakhmut round the clock ... The situation is critical,” Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine, told Ukrainian NV Radio.

“They take no account of their losses in trying to take the city by assault. The task of our forces in Bakhmut is to inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible. Every metre of Ukrainian land costs hundreds of lives to the enemy.”

In the past 24 hours Ukrainian forces have repelled more than 170 attacks in the five principal sectors of the front line, Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said on YouTube on Thursday night.

Zhdanov described Russians trying to encircle Bakhmut from the north, east and south and he said that on western approaches to the city “this is probably the only part of the Bakhmut sector where our forces, rather than the Russian occupiers, have the initiative”.

Russia, which lost territory in the second half of 2022, says taking Bakhmut would be a step towards seizing the rest of the surrounding industrial region known as the Donbas. Ukraine says the city has limited strategic value but wants to exhaust Russian forces.

Ukrainian forces repelled attacks on Bakhmut and on two settlements just to the west — Khromove and Ivanivske, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Thursday night.

Russian shelling hit Bakhmut and several nearby towns — including Chasiv Yar, the biggest town to the west — and two towns south of Bakhmut, it said.

In nearby towns and villages, new trenches had been dug on the roadside 20m-40m apart, a sign that Ukrainian forces were strengthening defensive positions.

“We need as much ammunition as possible. There are many more Russians here than we have ammunition to destroy them,” Nazarenko said. “The number of enemy soldiers is not what matters. What matters is technology.”

In central Zaporizhzhia region and in Kherson region on the southern front, Russian forces shelled more than 40 towns and villages, the Ukrainian military statement said.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Concerns about China

Washington will announce a new $400m military aid package for the Kyiv government, and is expected to be a major topic between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when they meet at the White House, officials said.

The aid is expected to comprise mainly ammunition including the guided multiple launchrocket system for Himars launchers, ammunition for Bradley Fighting Vehicles, as well as armoured vehicle launched bridges, two US officials and a person familiar with the package said.

The US has provided nearly $32bn in weaponry to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia, which invaded its pro-Western neighbour on February 24 last year.

Biden and Scholz could also touch on concerns that China may provide lethal aid to Russia, a senior administration official said.

The Biden administration is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia, US officials and other sources said. China has denied considering such assistance, and US officials have not publicly provided evidence for their assertion.

Asked by reporters whether potential sanctions against China would be a topic for Biden and Scholz, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said “the issue of a third party support to Russia could come up”.

International chill 

The year-long conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverised Ukrainian cities, shaken the global economy and created a Cold War chill in international relations.

Russia says its “special military operation” aims to degrade the Ukrainian military and remove what it says is a threat to its own security. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to grab territory.

Just before Russia’s invasion, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met to seal a “no limits” partnership between their countries that has caused anxiety in the West.

At the Group of 20 foreign ministers meeting, US secretary of state Antony Blinken told Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to end the war and urged Moscow to reverse its suspension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) on nuclear weapons, a senior US official said.

It was the first in person encounter between the top diplomats since the invasion. The Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Blinken spoke “on the move” for less than 10 minutes.

Russia accused the West of blackmail and threats and said it had China’s support for its position as the meeting ended without a joint statement.

Australia foreign minister Penny Wong said she raised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with China’s foreign minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of the meeting in New Delhi and told reporters afterward that all countries want to see China “do the right thing” and not supply weapons to Russia.

Reuters

Blinken tells Lavrov the US will support Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

Pressure Russia into ending its war of aggression, G20 foreign ministers urged
World
16 hours ago

Russians tighten noose on Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western spies

Capturing the city would be Moscow’s first major victory in more than six months
World
2 days ago

G20 finance ministers condemn Russia for war but China remains silent

Immense suffering in Ukraine and damage to the global economy emphasised in summary issued by India
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Macron in Gabon calls for funds and action to ...
World / Africa
2.
Developed world must look south for inflation ...
World
3.
Swiss bankers charged with helping Putin transfer ...
World / Europe
4.
Blinken tells Lavrov the US will support Ukraine ...
World / Asia
5.
US manufacturing contracts for a fourth straight ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Belarus backs China’s plan for ending Ukraine war

World / Asia

Russia pounds Ukraine amid ‘furious resistance’

World / Europe

Russia on high alert after drone crashes near Moscow

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.