Stalin-era famine in Ukraine was genocide, German parliament votes

JSE ends firmer but off earlier highs that saw the benchmark all-share index reach a level last seen in March
The time is over for fond attachment to people we think we like in the governing elite, writes Songezo Zibi
Judge Dennis Davis says money missed by Sars is used to fund gangs
Malusi Gigaba in second spot on candidate list for membership of all-powerful national executive committee
New company will use the distribution networks of Sanlam and Absa to sell their investment products
November sales of light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibuses, outperformed 2021 by 20.8%
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Russia rejects the claim as millions of people across Soviet Union also suffered
Thriston Lawrence equals his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on Thursday
Germany’s Stuttgart airport is the first to approve app-controlled driverless New Intelligent Park Pilot
Russia said on Thursday the German parliament’s move to recognise the 1932-33 famine in Ukraine as a Soviet-imposed genocide was an anti-Russian provocation and an attempt by Germany to whitewash its Nazi past.
In a decision welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German MPs passed a resolution on Wednesday declaring the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians — the Holodomor — was genocide.
In November 1932, Soviet leader Josef Stalin dispatched police to seize all grain and livestock from newly collectivised Ukrainian farms, including the seed needed to plant the next crop. Millions of Ukrainian peasants starved to death in the following months from what Yale University historian Timothy Snyder calls “clearly premeditated mass murder".
Russia on Thursday rejected the claim that this was a genocide and said millions of people across other parts of the Soviet Union, including in Russia, also suffered.
“There is another attempt to justify and push forward a campaign — being planted in Ukraine and sponsored by the West — to demonise Russia and to pit ethnic Ukrainians against Russians," Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“The Germans are trying to rewrite their history ... downplay their own guilt and muddy the memory of the unprecedented nature of the countless crimes committed by Nazi Germany during World War 2," it said.
The ministry accused the Bundestag of “reviving the fascist ideology of racial hatred and discrimination and attempting to absolve itself of responsibility for war crimes" by passing the declaration.
Several European countries, including the former Soviet Baltic States, also recognise the Holodomor as a genocide.
For Ukrainians, the Holodomor forms a central part of the country's identity as an independent nation state, and proof of historical injustices inflicted upon Ukrainians by leaders in Moscow.
Zelensky said the German parliament's resolution was a “decision for justice, for truth" and an “important signal to many other countries of the world that Russian revanchism will not succeed in rewriting history".
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Stalin-era famine in Ukraine was genocide, German parliament votes
Russia rejects the claim as millions of people across Soviet Union also suffered
Russia said on Thursday the German parliament’s move to recognise the 1932-33 famine in Ukraine as a Soviet-imposed genocide was an anti-Russian provocation and an attempt by Germany to whitewash its Nazi past.
In a decision welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German MPs passed a resolution on Wednesday declaring the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians — the Holodomor — was genocide.
In November 1932, Soviet leader Josef Stalin dispatched police to seize all grain and livestock from newly collectivised Ukrainian farms, including the seed needed to plant the next crop. Millions of Ukrainian peasants starved to death in the following months from what Yale University historian Timothy Snyder calls “clearly premeditated mass murder".
Russia on Thursday rejected the claim that this was a genocide and said millions of people across other parts of the Soviet Union, including in Russia, also suffered.
“There is another attempt to justify and push forward a campaign — being planted in Ukraine and sponsored by the West — to demonise Russia and to pit ethnic Ukrainians against Russians," Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“The Germans are trying to rewrite their history ... downplay their own guilt and muddy the memory of the unprecedented nature of the countless crimes committed by Nazi Germany during World War 2," it said.
The ministry accused the Bundestag of “reviving the fascist ideology of racial hatred and discrimination and attempting to absolve itself of responsibility for war crimes" by passing the declaration.
Several European countries, including the former Soviet Baltic States, also recognise the Holodomor as a genocide.
For Ukrainians, the Holodomor forms a central part of the country's identity as an independent nation state, and proof of historical injustices inflicted upon Ukrainians by leaders in Moscow.
Zelensky said the German parliament's resolution was a “decision for justice, for truth" and an “important signal to many other countries of the world that Russian revanchism will not succeed in rewriting history".
Reuters
Russia using winter as a weapon as it loses on battlefield, says Nato
EU chief proposes special court for Russian war crimes
Xi urges political resolution to war in Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EU chief proposes special court for Russian war crimes
Russia using winter as a weapon as it loses on battlefield, says Nato
Ukraine war puts global bioweapons treaty at risk
Zelensky sees no end in sight to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine infrastructure
China seeks to forge closer energy ties with Russia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.