World / Europe

Tesco provides further £14m support to struggling UK egg industry

Retailers have blamed shortages on Britain’s largest ever outbreak of Avian flu, which has led to some birds being culled, and on an element of panic buying.

25 November 2022 - 17:53 James Davey
File photo: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
File photo: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

London — Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will provide close to £14m (R290m) of additional support to the country’s struggling egg industry, it said on Friday.

The UK egg industry is currently in crisis with shortages leading to rationing by major supermarkets including Tesco, Asda and Lidl.

Retailers have blamed the shortages on Britain’s largest ever outbreak of Avian flu, which has led to some birds being culled, and on an element of panic buying.

However, producers say the main reason is that they are not being paid enough for eggs to take account of soaring feed and energy costs, which has forced some out of the industry, reducing capacity.

Tesco said its commitment to provide a further £13.9m of support until March 2023 takes its total support to £27.5m (R567m) since March this year.

It said the support will be paid to suppliers to cover the cost of handling, processing and egg production, including any increases in feed for farmers.

“Tesco will continue to work with its suppliers to ensure the additional investment gets passed to farmers as quickly as possible,” it said in a statement.

Reuters

Little Christmas cheer ahead for UK retailers, say analysts

Shoppers expected to buy less and shift to cheaper stores to make budgets stretch further
News
2 days ago

UK Supreme Court thwarts plan for Scotland independence poll

Judges rule that the British government has to approve a vote as it was before the 2014 referendum
News
2 days ago

Life Healthcare to list on the A2X

The listing provides shareholders with an alternative platform that offers various savings, says CEO Peter Wharton-Hood
Companies
13 hours ago

Poor Dr Martens sales leaves share price quaking in its boots

But Dr Martens says it is keeping its revenue forecast for the full year
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Jair Bolsonaro loses bid to overturn Brazil’s ...
World / Americas
2.
Ghana plans VAT hike and debt swap to tackle ...
World / Africa
3.
Half of Moldova without power as Russia keeps up ...
World / Europe
4.
South Korea truckers may be forced to end strike
World / Asia
5.
Zimbabwe is open for business, Mnangagwa tells ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Brexit has done little for Commonwealth nations when it comes to UK visas

News

Ramaphosa defends UK visit amid power crisis

National

UK should explore the idea of an associate EU membership

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.