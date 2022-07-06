Is the game up for UK’s Boris Johnson as ministers quit en masse?

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face questions in parliament followed by a grilling by senior legislators on Wednesday, with his premiership on the brink after a slew of resignations from ministers saying he was not fit to govern.

Johnson’s finance and health secretaries quit on Tuesday, along with a number of junior ministers, saying they could no longer stay in government in the wake of the latest of a series of scandals to have blighted his administration in recent months.

A growing number of legislators in his ruling Conservative Party have said the game is up for Johnson. But he showed his determination to remain in office by appointing Nadhim Zahawi, previously education minister, as his new finance minister, and filling some of the other vacancies.

The level of hostility he is confronting from within his own party will be laid bare later when he appears before legislators for his weekly question session, before later facing the chairs of parliamentary committees for a scheduled two-hour grilling.

“I suspect we will have to drag him kicking and screaming from Downing Street,” one Conservative legislator told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. “But if we have to do it that way then we will.”

Johnson’s leadership has been mired in scandals and missteps over the last few months, with the prime minister fined by police for breaking Covid-19 lockdown laws and a damning report published about the behaviour of officials at his Downing Street office who breached lockdown rules.

There have also been policy U-turns, an ill-fated defence of a legislator who broke lobbying rules, and criticisms that he has not done enough to tackle a cost-of-living crisis, with many Britons struggling to cope with rising fuel and food prices.