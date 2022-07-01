×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Boris Johnson faces calls to suspend deputy chief whip embroiled in accusations of sexual misconduct

Christopher Pincher resigned from the government saying he had drunk too much, embarrassed himself and ‘caused upset’ to people

01 July 2022 - 17:38 Kylie MacLellan
Boris Johnson. Picture BLOOMBERG
Boris Johnson. Picture BLOOMBERG

London  — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls on Friday to suspend one of his lawmakers who has become the latest Conservative Party politician to become embroiled in accusations of sexual misconduct.

c, whose role as Deputy Chief Whip involved enforcing party discipline, resigned from the government saying he had drunk too much, embarrassed himself and “caused upset” to people.

Local media reported he had sexually assaulted two male guests at a London club. Pincher did not respond to requests for comment.

“The prime minister has accepted his resignation and thinks it was the right thing to do,” Johnson’s spokesperson said, declining to confirm details of the accusations. “He wants to make sure that parliamentary standards and the culture in parliament is improved.”

In 2017, Pincher was cleared by an internal party complaints procedure after reports he had made an unwanted pass at a former rower. The spokesperson said Johnson was not aware of any specific allegations against Pincher at the point he appointed him to his government role.

“He always encourages people to come forward where they believe there is a complaint that needs to be raised,” the spokesperson said.

Last week Johnson’s Conservatives lost two parliamentary seats in votes triggered by the resignations of two of his lawmakers in separate scandals related to sexual misconduct.

Another Conservative lawmaker has been arrested on suspicion of rape and other sexual offences and told to stay away from parliament while police investigate.

Johnson is under pressure from both some of his own lawmakers and opponents to suspend Pincher.

Two senior Conservative lawmakers, Caroline Nokes and Karen Bradley, said the party had an inconsistent and unclear approach to instances of sexual misconduct.

“The party and, by extension, the government are at risk of serious reputational damage by the current approach,” they wrote in a letter to Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris, calling for a zero-tolerance policy and for every case to be investigated.

“Anyone subject to such an investigation should not be allowed to sit as a Conservative MP.”

Opposition Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives were “sweeping a potential sexual assault under the carpet”.

Reuters

Boris Johnson wants to be prime minister until mid-2030s

Tory leader denies he is being delusional about staying on into next decade
News
5 days ago

Biden slams Russian strikes in Kyiv as ‘more barbarism’

Missiles smash into capital as G7 leaders gather in Europe to discuss additional sanctions
World
5 days ago

Chair of Boris Johnson’s conservatives resigns

In a letter to Johnson posted on Twitter, Oliver Dowden said: ‘We cannot carry on with business as usual’
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia slithers off Snake Island and Ukraine ...
World / Europe
2.
Marcos rule version two begins in Philippines
World / Asia
3.
Gig economy workers feel the pinch amid rising ...
World
4.
Putin’s decree could sideline foreign firms in ...
World / Europe
5.
EU seeks compromise deal to end Russia’s ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

British Airways workers at Heathrow vote to strike over pay

News

Another UK rail strike to go ahead as talks collapse

News

Johnson faces prospect of bruising by-election defeats

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.