World / Europe

Fewer Ukrainians fleeing, UN refugee agency says

UN agencies say 3.27-million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion and a further 2-million have been displaced internally

18 March 2022 - 14:47 Emma Farge
Refugees fleeing Ukraine arrive into Hungary at Zahony train station on March 14 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Refugees fleeing Ukraine arrive into Hungary at Zahony train station on March 14 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Geneva — The number of people crossing borders to flee the war in Ukraine has slowed in recent days but could rise again if the fighting spreads further west, a UN refugee agency official said on Friday.

“We have seen a slowdown, a general slowdown,” said Matthew Saltmarsh via video link from Poland.

The warmer weather might be a factor, he added

Daily crossings into Poland, the country that has received most arrivals, have fallen by about half from a peak of about 100,000 daily, he said.

Overall, UN agencies say 3.27-million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 and an additional 2-million have been displaced internally.

Many of those have fled besieged cities in the country’s east to the western city of Lviv, which has so far been mostly spared from violence.

“If indeed there is an escalation in Lviv, there is a danger there will be renewed movements towards the border,” Saltmarsh said.

However, he said more of the refugees crossing the Polish border in recent days were showing signs of having suffered trauma than earlier in the crisis.

“Many of them don’t have a plan,” he added. “Those who arrive are not clear where they can go.”

Reuters

