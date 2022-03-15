Zelensky hints at compromise with Russia on Nato membership

Lviv — As Russian airstrikes and artillery fire smashed into buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday, leaders of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic arrived in the city to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who hinted at a compromise in talks with Russia.

At least five people were killed in the bombardments on Kyiv on the 20th day of the Russian assault, authorities said. Buildings were set ablaze and people were buried under the rubble.

Despite the danger, Prime Ministers Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia travelled by train to Kyiv, the first foreign leaders to make such a visit since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24.

Evacuations of civilians from cities under assault from Russian forces gathered pace. About 2,000 cars managed to leave the port city of Mariupol and a similar number were waiting to follow, the local council said.

But a convoy with supplies for Mariupol, whose residents have been sheltering from repeated Russian bombardments and are desperate for food and water, was stuck at nearby Berdyansk, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations via a video link resumed on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials played up hopes the war could end sooner than expected, saying Moscow may be coming to terms with its failure to impose a new government on Kyiv by force.

In a hint of compromise, Zelensky said Kyiv was prepared to accept security guarantees that stop short of its long-term objective of membership of the Nato alliance, which Moscow opposes.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg announced its members’ leaders would meet in Brussels on March 24 to discuss the invasion and show support for Ukraine.

“At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together,” Stoltenberg said.

President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels next week to meet Nato allies and take part in a summit of EU leaders, the White House said on Tuesday.

Biden will “discuss ongoing deterrence and defence efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine, as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Nato allies,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Separately, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he was sending his foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to Moscow and Kyiv this week as part of Turkey's mediation efforts to end the war.

“Stop the tragedy”

“We must stop the tragedy that is happening in the East as soon as possible,” Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

Their visit was a symbol of Ukraine’s success so far in fending off an assault that Western countries believe was aimed at seizing the city weeks ago.

About half of Kyiv’s 3.4 million population has fled and residents are spending nights sheltering in metro stations.

Two powerful explosions rocked Kyiv before dawn on Tuesday and tracer fire lit up the night sky. An apartment block was in flames after being struck by artillery.

Sitting on the ground outside, Igor Krupa said he survived because he had slept under a makeshift shelter of furniture and metal weights.

“All the windows went out and all the debris went into the apartment,” he said.

But despite reducing parts of cities to rubble, Russian forces have failed to capture any of Ukraine's 10 biggest cities.

Still, hundreds of civilians have been killed and nearly 3-million people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine for safety in neighbouring countries. Zelensky said on Tuesday that 97 children had died so far in the invasion.

On the Romanian border, a woman named Tanya said she had fled the southern front line town of Mykolaiv to save her child. “Because the people that are there now are Russians, Russian soldiers, and they kill children”.