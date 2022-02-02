US seeks to defuse Ukraine tension with troop and missile proposal to Russia

Madrid — Washington is willing to discuss not deploying ground-launched missiles or combat forces in Ukraine if Russia agrees to do the same, according to confidential documents that the Spanish newspaper El País said were Washington's and Nato’s written replies to Russian security demands.

El País did not say how it obtained the documents.

“The US is willing to discuss conditions-based reciprocal transparency measures and reciprocal commitments by both the US and Russia to refrain from deploying offensive ground-launched missile systems and permanent forces with a combat mission in the territory of Ukraine,” the US document said, according to a copy on the El País website.

The US and its Nato allies are also ready to discuss reciprocal measures to avoid dangerous incidents in the air or at sea, and to reassure Moscow that there are no Tomahawk cruise missiles stationed in Romania and Poland, according to the documents published by the newspaper.

Nato and the Kremlin declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The positions set out in the two documents, which were officially handed to Moscow on January 26, are consistent with public statements by Washington and its allies in the past, particularly in terms of offering military transparency.