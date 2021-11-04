World / Europe

Russia gives Dutch journalist three days to leave

04 November 2021 - 15:57 Anthony Deutsch
Tom Vennink, a journalist with the Volkskrant newspaper, poses for a photograph in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in this October 11 2018 file photo. Picture: HANDOUT via REUTERS/PAULINE NIKS
Amsterdam — Russia has expelled a journalist from a Dutch newspaper for “administrative violations”, the publication reported on Thursday, Moscow’s second move against a member of the Western media in three months.

Russian authorities revoked Volkskrant correspondent Tom Vennink’s visa and barred him from returning until January 2025, the newspaper said. He was told on Monday he had three days to leave.

So, I packed my bags and left Russia yesterday, Vennink said. I don’t see a reason the Russian authorities would personally target me, or target my newspaper.

Officials at the Kremlin and Russian foreign ministry could not be reached for comment on Thursday, a national holiday in Russia.

The Dutch foreign ministry said it regretted Moscow’s decision. It is not acceptable for the Netherlands when a journalist is forced out of the country against his will, outgoing foreign minister Ben Knapen said.

Vennink, who was based in Russia since 2015, said the official grounds given for his removal were old violations including a 2019 fine for failing to register his home address and visiting a province in 2020 without seeking permission.

This does definitely intimidate my colleagues who are still in Moscow and other parts of Russia, he said. We were already used to pressure on Russian journalists but recently this pressure has been extended to foreign journalists unfortunately.

BBC journalist Sarah Rainsford, one of two of the British broadcasters’ English-language Moscow correspondents, was expelled from Russia in August.

Several sensitive political issues have strained Dutch relations with Moscow in recent years, from the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukrainian territory controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces, to multiple court cases involving the Russian state and LGBTQ+ rights.

A Dutch trial is under way against three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in absentia with involvement in the missile strike that blew the plane out of the sky. Moscow has denied Dutch accusations of responsibility for MH17’s downing.

About two-thirds of the 298 people on board were Dutch nationals. 

Reuters

