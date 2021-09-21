OECD warns it is too early to ease economic support

Paris — A rapid rebound in global growth is on track but it is too early for governments and central banks to withdraw exceptional support for their economies despite a spike in inflation, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Tuesday in an update of its economic outlook.

After slumping 3.4% last year during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis, the world economy is on course to grow 5.7% in 2021, the OECD said, trimming its forecast by 0.1 percentage point.

The Paris-based policy forum said global growth would then ease to 4.5% in 2022, up 0.1 percentage point from its previous forecast in late May.

The rapid recovery has brought global GDP back to pre-Covid levels, though activity is still lagging in many developing countries where vaccination rates remain low, the OECD said.