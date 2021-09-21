Talks between SA and UK over travel red list have stalled, says Sisulu
Presence of Beta variant is central to move that places expensive quarantine conditions on SA travellers
21 September 2021 - 20:30
Talks between the government and the UK authorities to remove SA from the UK travel red list has hit a snag over the Beta variant, said tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
The UK’s red list, which places restrictive and expensive quarantine conditions on local travellers, has been a thorn in the side of the pandemic-hit local tourism sector as it looks to recover from global lockdowns and riots in July...
