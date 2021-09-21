National Talks between SA and UK over travel red list have stalled, says Sisulu Presence of Beta variant is central to move that places expensive quarantine conditions on SA travellers B L Premium

Talks between the government and the UK authorities to remove SA from the UK travel red list has hit a snag over the Beta variant, said tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

The UK’s red list, which places restrictive and expensive quarantine conditions on local travellers, has been a thorn in the side of the pandemic-hit local tourism sector as it looks to recover from global lockdowns and riots in July...