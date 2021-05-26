World / Europe

Cummings calls Boris Johnson’s handling of Covid-19 disastrous

The former senior advisor says Johnson even said he’d get injected with the coronavirus on live TV as it was ‘just a scare story’

26 May 2021 - 13:12 Guy Faulconbridge and Elizabeth Piper
Dominic Cummings, former special adviser for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at the Portcullis House, in London, Britain, May 26 2021. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
Dominic Cummings, former special adviser for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at the Portcullis House, in London, Britain, May 26 2021. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

London — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser said Johnson failed in the Covid-19 crisis and ministers fell “disastrously short” of the standards the public had a right to expect during the most devastating global pandemic in decades.

With almost 128,000 deaths, the UK has the world’s fifth worst official Covid-19 death toll, and Johnson was slow to appreciate the significance of the threat from the virus in early 2020 as it spread from China towards Britain’s shores.

Dominic Cummings, the strategist behind the 2016 Brexit campaign and Johnson’s landslide election win in 2019, told lawmakers that the British government and Johnson’s Downing Street office was far too slow to spot the crisis.

The West, he said, failed to see the brewing crisis and that Johnson, in early 2020, considered Covid-19 a “scare story” like swine flu, while many senior ministers, including the prime minister, were on holiday in February 2020, some skiing.

Such was Johnson’s scepticism that he even told officials he was considering getting an injection of the coronavirus on live television to reassure the public, Cummings said.

“The prime minister regarded this as just a scare story,” Cummings said, adding the view of officials was that Johnson’s attitude was, “Don’t worry about it and I’m going to get the chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, to inject me live on TV with the  coronavirus”.

“When the public needed us most, the government failed,” Cummings told lawmakers. “The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me, fell disastrously short of the standards the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this.”

Cummings, who left government after falling out with Johnson in late 2020, apologised to the families of the dead for his own mistakes and the mistakes of the British government.

Covid-19 crisis

Cummings, played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the film Brexit: The Uncivil War, casts the British state as an outdated system run by incompetent amateurs who are resistant to any innovation that would bring them closer to the modern world.

British officials, he said, failed to learn the early Covid-19 lessons from Asia; were resistant to new ideas from young scientists; overly secretive; overly bureaucratic; and lacked any real scrutiny from a compliant domestic media.

Ahead of Cummings’s appearance, transport secretary Grant Shapps said people would not be interested in the “tittle-tattle” at the heart of British power in Westminster. “I will leave others to judge how reliable a witness that former adviser happens to be,” Shapps told BBC TV.

Asked about Cummings’s criticism, Johnson’s spokesperson said on Tuesday: “At all times we have been guided by the data and the latest evidence we had.”

In a series of investigations, Reuters has reported how the British government made several errors: it was slow to spot the infections arriving, it was late with a lockdown, and it continued to discharge infected hospital patients into care homes.

The government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, said in March 2020 that 20,000 deaths would be a good outcome. Soon after, a worst-case scenario prepared by government scientific advisers put the possible death toll at 50,000. The toll is now close to 128,000.

Johnson has admitted that mistakes were made and that lessons need to be learnt, but his ministers say they were working at pace in the biggest public health crisis in a century.

Johnson has pointed to Britain’s vaccination programme as a success that will allow the economy to rebound before its peers. Britain has the world’s fifth fastest vaccination programme, based on shots per 100 people, behind the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Bahrain and Chile. 

Reuters

Clamour for city flats in UK as people move back from Covid-19 country retreats

Official UK data on Tuesday showed house prices rose in March by more than 10% in annual terms — the biggest increase since August 2007
World
6 days ago

Pain is not over yet for London’s pubs and eateries

Reopening allows indoor dining and drinking but hospitality industry is still far from back to normal
World
1 week ago

Johnson urges caution as he warns of India strain’s threat to UK unlocking

Bans on international travel and households mixing indoors are relaxed as app shows individuals’ vaccine status
World
1 week ago

Johnson faces Tory rebellion over housing

Prime minister's plans for changing house building laws prompts anger in his party
World
1 week ago

