Belfast protesters in sixth night of unrest in Northern Ireland

Belfast — Protesters in Belfast set a hijacked bus on fire and attacked police with stones in the sixth consecutive night of violence on Wednesday.

At least 40 police officers have been injured in the violence that has included the burning of cars and petrol-bomb attacks on police since last week.

The violence comes amid growing frustration among many in the pro-British unionist community at new trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK that resulted from Britain's exit from the EU.

Northern Ireland’s first minister, Arlene Foster, condemned the attack, tweeting: “There is no justification for violence. It is wrong and should stop. These actions do not represent unionism or loyalism. They are an embarrassment to Northern Ireland.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s deeply concerned by ongoing violence. Johnson wrote on Twitter: “I am deeply concerned by the scenes of violence in Northern Ireland, especially attacks on PSNI who are protecting the public and businesses, attacks on a bus driver and the assault of a journalist. The way to resolve differences is through dialogue, not violence or criminality.”

The pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have also pointed to a decision by police not to prosecute Irish nationalists Sinn Fein for a large funeral last year that broke Covid-19 regulations.

Sinn Fein in turn have blamed the DUP for stoking tensions with their staunch opposition to the new trading arrangements and their call in recent days for the region's police chief to step down.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has said some of the violence was influenced by “criminal elements” who helped to orchestrate the attacks.

The violence on Wednesday took place near the Shankill Road in west Belfast near a “peace wall” that divides the community from the Irish nationalist stronghold of the Falls Road, where groups of youths also gathered.

The walls and fences were built between the two communities to prevent clashes during three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland that largely ended with a 1998 peace deal.

The leaders of Northern Ireland's largest political parties Sinn Fein and the DUP both condemned the violence, pointing in particular to the bus hijacking and an attack on a photojournalist from the Belfast Telegraph newspaper.

Reuters