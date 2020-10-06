World / Europe

Hard Brexit border risks violence in Ireland, MPs warn

06 October 2020 - 09:27 Kitty Donaldson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak visit the headquarters of Octopus Energy in London on October 5, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LEON NEAL
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak visit the headquarters of Octopus Energy in London on October 5, 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LEON NEAL

London — Any customs or security checkpoints imposed on the Irish border after Brexit would immediately become targets for attacks by dissident Republican groups and risk violence in Belfast, a UK parliamentary committee warns.

In a report published on Monday, the intelligence and security committee highlighted interviews with MI5, the agency responsible for countering domestic terrorism.

The cross-party panel of MPs said “border infrastructure would be symbolic for dissident republican groups, and would inevitably be used as a recruiting tool”. Brexit “could also reignite the threat from loyalist groups that have previously held to a ceasefire,” the MPs said.

The warning comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to hammer out a trade deal with the EU and other nations. The EU is suing the UK after Johnson moved to rewrite sections of the Brexit deal to leave the bloc, bringing the prospect of a hard border in Ireland to the top of the political agenda again and risking more than two decades of peace.

US presidential nominee Joe Biden has said any trade deal with the US would be contingent on preventing the return of a hard border in Ireland, underscoring how the British prime minister is struggling to contain the political fallout from his plan to unilaterally rewrite the divorce treaty.

Bloomberg

