Workers exit after Brexit
Since Britain voted to leave the bloc in 2016, the finance industry has added 2,850 positions in the EU
04 October 2020 - 00:07
Financial services firms operating in the UK have shifted about 7,500 employees and more than £1.2-trillion (R25.8-trillion) of assets to the European Union (EU) ahead of Brexit - with more likely to follow in coming weeks, according to EY.
About 400 relocations were announced in the past month alone, the consulting firm said in a report that tracks 222 of the largest financial firms with significant operations in the UK.
