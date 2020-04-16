UK extends coronavirus lockdown as Boris Johnson recovers

London — Britain extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another three weeks on Thursday, as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed more than 138,000 lives globally.

“Relaxing any of the measures currently in place would risk damage to both public health and the economy,” he told reporters.

Raab is deputising while Prime Minister Boris Johnson recuperates from Covid-19 complications.

Johnson has spent 21 of those days in self-isolating, and then in a hospital ward and ICU, and now recovering at the prime minister’s countryside retreat. ​ Johnson has said ''it could have gone either way'', according to reports.

The UK has the fifth-highest official death toll from Covid-19 in the world, after the US, Italy, Spain and France, though British figures only cover hospital fatalities and the real number is probably much higher.