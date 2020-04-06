Abandoned to die alone at home — how virus claims scores in Italy as doctors shun home visits

As the global fight to save lives centres on boosting the supply of hospital ventilators, some doctors say a lack of primary health care is proving just as costly because medics cannot or will not make home visits, in line with a worldwide tactic of switching to remotely delivered medical advice.

“What led to this situation is that many family doctors didn’t visit their patients for weeks,” said Riccardo Munda, who is doing the work of two doctors in Selvino and Nembro, two towns near Bergamo, after a colleague caught the virus.

“And I can’t blame them, because that’s how they saved their own skin.”

He said many deaths could be avoided if people at home received prompt medical help, but doctors were swamped, lacked enough masks and suits to protect themselves from infection and were discouraged from making visits unless absolutely necessary.

“Doctors give people at home a treatment. But if this treatment doesn’t work, if there is no doctor who checks and changes or adjusts the medicines, then the patient dies.”

While hospital workers were given priority access to masks, some family doctors say they went without and so felt unable to visit patients safely.

A spokesperson for the state-run ATS health agency in Bergamo said authorities in the Lombardy region, rated among the world’s most efficient for health services, told family doctors to “deal with patients by phone as much as possible”, limiting home visits “to reduce contagion and waste of protective equipment”.

She said 142 doctors in the Bergamo area were either sick or in quarantine but they had all been replaced.

Authorities are now moving to reinforce primary care in line with recommendations by the World Health Organisation, which says that delivering primary health care safely should be a priority for governments right after intensive care capacity.

In Bergamo province six special units of doctors started operating on March 19, each equipped to visit sick people at home. In nearby Milan, where deaths at home and in centres for the elderly more than doubled in the second half of March, similar units began operating only on March 31.