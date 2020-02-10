World / Europe

UK warns of stricter controls, higher costs in post-Brexit EU trade

Michael Gove tells the freight industry to prepare for more bureaucracy and higher charges

10 February 2020 - 21:54
Picture: PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP
Picture: PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP

London — The British government on Monday warned businesses to prepare for stricter controls on goods coming from the EU, saying it was an “inevitable” result of Brexit.

Cabinet Office  minister Michael Gove said EU imports would face the same checks as those from the rest of the world after a post-Brexit transition period ends in December.

He told the freight industry on Monday to prepare for more bureaucracy and higher costs.

“The UK will be outside the single market and outside the customs union, so we will have to be ready for the customs procedures and regulatory checks that will inevitably follow,” he said.

Britain left the EU on January 31 2020.

Michael Gove. Picture: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON
Michael Gove. Picture: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON

It agreed with Brussels to a stand-still transition period until December 31 2020, to allow both sides to negotiate a new trading relationship.

The details are not yet agreed but London says it will be leaving the EU’s single market and customs union, which facilitate seamless cross-border trade.

“The government has confirmed plans to introduce import controls on EU goods at the border after the transition period ends on December 31 2020,” a government statement said.

It said traders in Britain and the EU would have to submit customs declarations and accept checks on their goods. This would ensure Britain could collect the right customs, VAT and excise duties.

It said the EU had said it would enforce checks on UK goods entering the eurozone.

It was also important to “treat all partners equally as we begin to negotiate our own trading arrangements with countries around the world”, the statement said.

Britain is hoping to negotiate new trade deals with the US, Japan, Australia and other nations alongside an agreement with the EU.

AFP

EU citizens in Britain have to apply for new status

Big post-Brexit shake-up in border controls ends preference that was previously given to EU nationals
World
4 days ago

UK aims for tariff reductions in US trade deal

Britain plans to also negotiate agreements with Japan, Australia and New Zealand in its post-Brexit push
World
4 days ago

Balancing Brexit: cohesion country versus start-up nation

Those in favour of cohesion prefer to hold on to existing structures while others argue Brexit serves as an adrenalin shot to the nation’s sluggish ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Most read

1.
French court fines Equatorial Guinea’s ...
World / Europe
2.
UK warns of stricter controls, higher costs in ...
World / Europe
3.
Mozambique drops appeals for Manuel Chang’s ...
World / Africa
4.
US charges four Chinese army officers over huge ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

THE BIG READ: Why I came to believe in Brexit

Life

Now the post-divorce Brexit battle begins

World / Europe

LUKANYO MNYANDA: A divided UK wakes up to a Brexit that is anything but done

Opinion / Columnists

Pound falls after Boris Johnson sets out tough terms for EU trade talks

World / Europe

WATCH: How the UK finally left the EU

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.