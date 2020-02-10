UK warns of stricter controls, higher costs in post-Brexit EU trade

London — The British government on Monday warned businesses to prepare for stricter controls on goods coming from the EU, saying it was an “inevitable” result of Brexit.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said EU imports would face the same checks as those from the rest of the world after a post-Brexit transition period ends in December.

He told the freight industry on Monday to prepare for more bureaucracy and higher costs.

“The UK will be outside the single market and outside the customs union, so we will have to be ready for the customs procedures and regulatory checks that will inevitably follow,” he said.

Britain left the EU on January 31 2020.