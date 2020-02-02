Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: A divided UK wakes up to a Brexit that is anything but done Country is split between those who view a break with Europe as liberation and those who see it as betrayal BL PREMIUM

During the filming of Business Day TV’s Editing Allowed, in introducing a discussion about the UK’s prolonged divorce from the EU, the host, Hilary Joffe, would often turn to me and say: “Now to your favourite subject!”

In truth, like many others, I had long gone off Brexit, so to speak. For one thing, it went on too long, and all the dramas and the last-minute extensions translated into something trivial, such as a football match. The perceived “victors” didn’t act much differently from football fans who gleefully mock supporters of other teams.