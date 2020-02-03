World / Europe

News Leader

WATCH: How the UK finally left the EU

Oanda senior Analyst Craig Erlam talks to Business Day TV about what a post-Brexit world means for the UK and the EU

03 February 2020 - 10:02 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DONATO FIORENTINO
Picture: 123RF/DONATO FIORENTINO

After three-and-a-half years, three prime ministers and seemingly endless votes in parliament since the 2016 Brexit referendum, Britain has finally become the first country to leave the EU.

But the uncertainty is far from over as both sides now try to secure a deal before the end of 2020.

Oanda senior Analyst Craig Erlam joined Business Day TV to talk about what lies ahead for the UK and the EU.

