Boris Johnson refuses to pay £39bn divorce bill in no-deal Brexit

Biarritz — Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, it will no longer legally owe the £39bn divorce bill agreed to by his predecessor, Theresa May.

Earlier British media reported Johnson would use a meeting with European Council president Donald Tusk on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France to set out that Britain would pay less than £10bn of the settlement if it leaves without a deal.

Sky News said the figure was £9bn, while the Sunday Times reported British government lawyers had concluded the amount Britain was legally obliged to pay could be as low as £7bn.

"I think what the entire European Union understands is that if we come out without a deal then … the £39bn is no longer legally pledged," Johnson told Sky News, when asked if he had told EU leaders this week he planned to withhold the money.

"As I’ve said many, many times we will therefore on November 1 have very substantial sums available from that £39bn to spend on supporting our farmers … and indeed for investment in all sorts of areas."

In June, a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron said that failing to pay the Brexit bill would amount to a sovereign debt default and on Wednesday an official in his office said that leaving without a deal would not remove Britain's obligation to pay.