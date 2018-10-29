World / Europe

Germany’s Angela Merkel steps down as CDU leader

The shock decision signals the beginning of the end for a chancellor who put her stamp on Europe and beyond defending moderation and liberal values

29 October 2018 - 17:02 Agency Staff
Angela Merkel. Picture: REUTERS
Angela Merkel. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin  — Germany’s Angela Merkel will quit as head of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and will not  run for another term as chancellor, taking personal responsibility for the decline in support for the governing coalition.

“The image presented by the government is unacceptable,” Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin, a day after her party suffered its latest setback in a regional election. “With this decision, I am trying to do my part to allow the federal government to function well again.”

After nearly 13 years in power, 64-year-old Merkel’s authority has been severely tested since a disappointing result in last year’s federal election. It took her six months to piece together a coalition which has been riven by infighting and suffered losses in regional ballots in Bavaria and, on Sunday, Hesse.

The shock decision signals the beginning of the end for a chancellor who put her stamp on Europe and beyond defending moderation and liberal values that have increasingly come under attack. As she prepares to leave the stage, Jair Bolsonaro is set to take office in Brazil, the latest in a series of nationalists gaining power around the world.

Merkel insisted she intends to remain in power until the end of her term in 2021. But how long she will  able to hang on as chancellor will depend on who wins the race to succeed her as party leader.

If Merkel can install her ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, that may buy her enough time to leave on her own terms. If it is  an enemy, such as  Friedrich Merz — who was pushed aside during the chancellor’s rise to power,  then she may be in trouble. In any case, she said the party’s loss of support was too severe to brush off.

“We can’t simply return to business as usual,” she said. “The raw numbers in Hesse were bitter and disappointing.”

For now, the CDU will almost certainly support her decision as it focuses on the leadership contest, and the Social Democrats have little incentive to trigger an election, even though they have  been punished for joining Merkel’s coalition. SPD leader Andrea Nahles said the coalition parties have a joint interest in pulling together and praised Merkel for her “extraordinary achievements”.

Many men in politics and journalists “laughed at her and called her weak” when she initially rose to power, Nahles said in Berlin. “She had a strong will and for the most part stronger nerves than her internal party critics.”

Market reaction was muted with the euro remaining above last week’s low against the dollar.

Contenders

Other contenders include health minister Jens Spahn, who has publicly criticised her open-doors refugee policy and is championed by the CDU’s social conservatives; Ralph Brinkhaus, a fiscal hawk who unexpectedly ousted Merkel’s longtime parliamentary caucus leader. Merkel said Kramp-Karrenbauer and Spahn plan to run for the CDU post.

Two state premiers, Armin Laschet and Daniel Guenther, also carry weight after recently leading the CDU to victory in regional elections.

Amid speculation that she might seek to extend her political career with a European role in Brussels, Merkel said that she has no plans to seek any other political office once she leaves the chancellory, effectively announcing she will  step back from public life.

“I once said that I wasn’t born chancellor,” she said. “I haven’t forgotten that.”

Bloomberg 

Rand lifts despite firmer dollar after Angela Merkel's announcement

The rand was also supported by a turnaround in local bonds, with the R186 benefiting from renewed foreign buying on the allure of recent higher yields
Markets
3 hours ago

Squabbling parties bring Angela Merkel’s GroKo to verge of collapse

Merkel says she must do more to ensure there is trust
World
13 days ago

Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies suffer historic poll losses

The result deals a blow to the German chancellor's fragile three-party coalition government
World
15 days ago

Angela Merkel accuses far-right of stoking tension after fatal stabbing

The German chancellor views ‘very critically’ Alternative for Germany’s efforts to stir up ethnic tension
World
1 month ago

Angela Merkel talks tough on Trump about Nato and an all-out trade war

The German Chancellor says Donald Trump’s calculations on EU trade surplus do not include digital services, making them ...
World
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Britain’s Hammond calls end to austerity — but ...
World / Europe
2.
Mail bomb suspect in court as CNN reports fresh ...
World / Americas
3.
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect has history of ...
World / Americas
4.
No survivors expected after Lion Air crash with ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Rand lifts despite firmer dollar after Angela Merkel's announcement
Markets

Squabbling parties bring Angela Merkel’s GroKo to verge of collapse
World / Europe

German voters are getting tired of immigration debate
Opinion

Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies suffer historic poll losses
World / Europe

Angela Merkel accuses far-right of stoking tension after fatal stabbing
World / Europe

The world’s desperation is reflected in its choice of so-called politicians
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.