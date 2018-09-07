World / Europe

ANTI-MIGRANT PROTESTS

Angela Merkel accuses far-right of stoking tension after fatal stabbing

07 September 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Angela Merkel. Picture: AFP PHOTO/EMMANUEL DUNAND
Angela Merkel. Picture: AFP PHOTO/EMMANUEL DUNAND
Image:

Berlin — Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday accused the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) of using violent protests over a fatal stabbing of a German man blamed on migrants to stir up ethnic tension.

Far-right groups clashed with police and chased people they deemed to be migrants in the eastern city of Chemnitz on August 26 after police said a Syrian and an Iraqi had been detained as suspects in the killing of the 35-year-old.

AfD leader Alexander Gauland had earlier this week urged a “peaceful revolution” against Merkel’s liberal immigration policy and said this required banishing politicians and members of the media who support the “Merkel system”.

Asked about the role of the AfD in the events in Chemnitz, Merkel told the RTL broadcaster: “The AfD is stirring up the mood and this has to be said clearly. I view some of their remarks very critically.”

The protests in Chemnitz have started a national debate about whether politicians are being too complacent in the face of rising xenophobia in a country where many had thought the lessons of Germany’s Nazi history had been learned. The protests, during which some members of an 800-strong crowd performed the illegal Hitler salute, laid bare the divisions in Germany over Merkel’s decision in 2015 to take in about 1-million, mostly Muslim asylum seekers.

Some in Germany blame Merkel’s liberal immigration policy for the rise of the AfD, which entered parliament for the first time in an election in 2017 as the third-largest party.

After the violence in Chemnitz, politicians urged intelligence agencies to monitor the far-right party, some of whose members marched with supporters of the anti-Islam PEGIDA group in the city last weekend to protest the stabbing.

Merkel repeated her position in the RTL interview that only intelligence chiefs can decide whether to monitor the party.

“We first want to deal with the AfD politically,” Merkel said.

Reuters

Change is in the air as the state rises in the new world economy

Growth of populism, threats of EU disintegration and trade wars point to a looming shake-up, writes Arthur Kamp
Opinion
1 day ago

Police brace for more far-right protests in Germany

Chemnitz has seen a violent outbreak of anger against what protesters label ‘criminal immigrants’ since Sunday’s knife killing
World
7 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Populism is the true legacy of the global financial crisis

Who can be surprised that white, blue-collar Americans turned out of once secure employment now back US President Donald Trump, asks Philip Stephens
Opinion
7 days ago

Australia gasps as senator invokes Nazi ‘final solution’ for immigration

Even the notorious Pauline Hanson, head of the anti-Islam, anti-migrant One Nation, thinks Fraser Anning went too far — but he is digging in
World
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cisco, HP and other tech companies make ...
World
2.
Worry over Trump’s policies now the number one ...
World / Europe
3.
Blame lies squarely on Putin for nerve agent ...
World / Europe
4.
Kenyan police sorry for arresting Chinese staff
World / Africa

Related Articles

Police brace for more far-right protests in Germany
World / Europe

German Police under fire after mob violence
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.