EU publishes WTO reform ideas to keep US on board

The European Commission’s proposals seek to tackle US concerns regarding the World Trade Organisation almost line by line

18 September 2018 - 20:30 Philip Blenkinsop
Brussels — The European Commission published its ideas on Tuesday for reforming the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to counter market distortions, such as in China, and to discourage the US from pulling out of the body.

A day after US President Donald Trump escalated his trade war with China by imposing tariffs on $200bn of Chinese imports, the EU announced how it believes unfair trade, excessive subsidies and other problems should be tackled.

Trump said in August he could withdraw from the WTO, potentially undermining one of the foundations of the modern global economy.

"Now the WTO system is slowly grinding to a halt. It is probably in its deepest crisis ever," EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom said. "Key members are not supporting the system but opening unilateral measures with effects we unfortunately know too well."

The commission proposals, discussed with the 28 EU members, seek to tackle US concerns almost line by line. Updated global trade rules should tackle forced technology transfers and industrial subsidies, but also adapt to changes, such as the rise of e-commerce.

Blocked appointments

Washington has blocked appointments to the appeals chamber that settles disputes.

By the end of September, the seven-strong chamber will have only three judges, the number required to hear each appeal.

An Commission official said the issue was threatened with a "cliff edge" in December 2019, when two judges are due to leave.

The tough US stance has prompted a flurry of diplomatic talks as WTO members try to work out how to respond. Senior trade officials met in Geneva in July and will reconvene this week, before a meeting of ministers in Ottawa next month.

The WTO works on the basis of consensus among its 164 members and, with vetoes for each, every new initiative risks becoming a bargaining chip in a bigger negotiation.

Few reform efforts have succeeded and many are stuck, including talks on cutting agricultural subsidies or liberalising trade in services.

There are also some fundamental divides that Trump has brought into the open, such as the power of WTO judges, which countries should qualify as "developing economies" deserving special treatment, and whether China trades fairly.

Malmstrom said it was also in Beijing’s interest to drive WTO reform given China had benefited so much from the multilateral trading system.

Reuters

Donald Trump threatens ‘retaliation’ if China targets US farmers

China announces retaliatory tariffs on $60bn in US goods, including  aircraft, computers, beef and wine, and files a complaint with the World Trade ...
2 hours ago

Donald Trump on the EU: ‘Almost as bad as China, just smaller’

Trump’s bluster, boastfulness and inconsistency was on full display in his latest interview — and he gave the impression the EU is his next target
18 days ago

Turkey takes complaint about US steel and aluminium duties to WTO

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the tariff increase, which caused the Turkish lira to crash nearly 20%, a ‘political plot’ and an ‘economic ...
29 days ago

EU president backs WTO reform to prevent ‘chaos’

Donald Tusk tells the annual EU-China summit that it is the duty of Europe, China, the US and Russia not to destroy the global trade order
2 months ago

US complains to World Trade Organisation over trade-tariff retaliation

Trump clearly doesn’t like the taste of his own medicine as he retaliates against the retaliators in an increasingly ugly war with major trading ...
2 months ago

US says China's trade policies are ‘too big for WTO to tackle’

Ambassador tells world body ‘a reckoning’ is overdue while Chinese vice-minister urges action on Trump tariffs
2 months ago

