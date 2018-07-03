Donald Trump warns WTO he plans to ‘do something’ if the US is not treated properly

US-EU trade talks?

During his meeting with Rutte, Trump also said that his administration would be meeting EU officials to "work something out" on trade. The US has imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminium imports and is conducting another national security study that could lead to tariffs on cars and car parts.

"I think the EU — we’re going to be meeting with them fairly soon," Trump said. "They want to see if they can work something out, and that’ll be good, and if we do work it out, that’ll be positive, and if we don’t, it’ll be positive also, because we’ll just think about those cars that pour in here, and we’ll do something, right?"

A spokeswoman for the US trade representative’s office could not be immediately reached for comment on further details about such talks.

The EU on Friday submitted comments warning the US commerce department that US import tariffs on cars and car parts were unjustifiable and would harm America’s automotive industry and were likely to lead to counter-measures by its trading partners on $294bn of US exports.

The commerce department launched its investigation, on grounds of national security, on May 23 under orders from Trump, who has frequently complained about the EU’s 10% car tariff being four times that of the US, apart from the 25% US levy on pickup trucks.

Trump said last week that the government would complete its study soon and suggested the US would take action, having earlier threatened to impose a 20% tariff on all EU-assembled cars.

The European commission, the EU executive body that handles trade for the bloc, said on Monday it was trying to convince its US counterparts that imposing such tariffs would be a mistake.

"We’ll spare no effort, be it at the technical or political level, to prevent this from happening," a spokesperson for the commission told reporters, adding that commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s trip to Washington in July would seek to stop any new US tariffs.

The EU exported €37.4bn of cars to the US in 2017, while €6.2bn worth of cars went the other way.

In its submission, the EU said EU companies made close to 2.9-million cars in the US, supporting 120,000 jobs, or 420,000 if car dealerships and car parts retailers were included.

Imports had not shown a dramatic increase in recent years, it said, and had grown largely alongside overall expansion of the US car market, with increased demand that could not be met by domestic production.