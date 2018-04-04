The ‘idiocy has gone too far’ says Russia of UK and US spy-attack retaliation

Moscow — The head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency said on Wednesday that the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain was a "grotesque provocation" by the British and US security services.

"Even when it comes to the grotesque provocation with the Skripals that was crudely concocted by the British and American security services, a number of European countries are in no rush to unquestioningly follow London and Washington but prefer to look into what has happened in detail," SVR chief Sergey Naryshkin said at a security conference.

He also warned that Moscow and the West must avoid the risk of escalating their current stand-off to the dangerous levels reached at the height of the Cold War.

"It’s important to stop the irresponsible game of raising stakes and to stop the use of force in relations between states, not to bring matters to a new Cuban Missile Crisis," he said, referring to the 1962 stand-off between the Soviet Union and the US that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.