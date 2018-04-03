World / Americas

Dutch lawyer is first sentenced in Mueller’s US-Russia probe

03 April 2018 - 19:10 Agency Staff
Robert Mueller. REUTERS
Washington — A Dutch lawyer with direct knowledge of contacts between Russian intelligence and a top official in US President Donald Trump’s campaign became the first person sentenced in special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s sprawling investigation Tuesday.

Alex van der Zwaan was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $20,000 fine after pleading guilty to lying about his contacts with former campaign deputy Rick Gates and a former Russian intelligence official.

Van der Zwaan, a Dutch national with Russian roots and son-in-law of a prominent Russian tycoon, was a lawyer in London for Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in 2012 when he carried out work for the Ukraine government through Gates and Gates’s close associate, Paul Manafort.

In 2016, after Manafort became chairman of Trump’s election campaign and took Gates as his deputy, Van der Zwaan and Gates both had communications with a person they knew as a former official of Russia’s GRU intelligence agency, prosecutors said.

According to the FBI, court documents say, that an individual — identified as "Person A" — "has ties to a Russian intelligence service and had such ties in 2016". Van der Zwaan lied to investigators on several occasions about his contacts with both Gates and Person A, prosecutors said. After his lies were called out, van der Zwaan began co-operating with investigators, including sharing recordings of his conversations with Gates, Person A, and with a senior Skadden partner.

While the details of those conversations remain secret, court documents suggest they support the idea of more extensive contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia during the election than the White House has admitted.

Van der Zwaan faced up to five years in jail. He earned a light sentence based on his co-operation with Mueller’s probe, which is focused on whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

US intelligence agencies say Russian President Vladimir Putin himself was behind a hacking and disinformation effort to disrupt the election and boost Trump’s chances of winning.

In extracting a guilty plea and co-operation pledge, Mueller’s team has kept most of the details of what Van der Zwaan told them secret. So it remains unclear whether his information supports collusion allegations. But the case could add to the pressure the investigation is putting on Trump, his family and top aides.

Mueller’s team said in a filing that "Van der Zwaan is in an unusual position of having information related to the office’s investigation that is not widely known — including information that he knows first-hand due to his role in the conduct the office is investigating."

Robert Mueller dismisses Paul Manafort’s claim of going beyond his mandate

The US special counsel is investigating the former Trump campaign chair’s consulting work for the former president of the Ukraine, citing ...
World
4 hours ago

Deutsche Bank looking to replace CEO amid tensions within the board

Disagreements over strategy and a more radical restructuring of businesses, including the investment bank, are reported to be the main sticking points
Companies
7 days ago

Donald Trump gives 60 Russian diplomats the heave-ho

UK has already expelled 23 Russian diplomats in response to the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter and 14 EU countries are expected to oust ...
World
8 days ago

FT COLUMN: Improvisation can provide an edge but Trump has yet to show the long-term benefits of chaos

There may be method in the seeming madness of Trump’s management style, or it may simply be ‘drunken boxing’, writes Tim Harford
Opinion
8 days ago

Lead attorney quits the Trump legal team over Russia investigation

John Dowd quit days after Trump attacked special counsel Robert Mueller with the White House legal team reportedly split over how much to co-operate ...
World
12 days ago

